Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us

Best Bounceback

Haute Sweets Patisserie

Best Bounceback
Tida Pichakron

Haute Sweets is a downright cheerful little place, its pastry case dotted with whimsical macarons and cheerful comfort desserts. You'd never guess this shop has been through so much: COVID, of course, but add in a major accident. Last November, a car plowed through the front window, heavily damaging the kitchen before a major holiday and banging up owner/chef Tida Pichakron and two employees. Pichakron persevered while devotees of the Lake Highlands patisserie rallied to raise funds and stock up as soon as the doors opened. Within weeks, the Haute Sweets team was back to slinging delectable baked goods. It's a lesson in resilience, especially when you consider that somehow, Pichakron even had the energy to open a beautiful new shop in North Dallas' Hillcrest Village this summer.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation