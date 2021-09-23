In 2000, Deep Ellum music mogul Mike Snyder had a restaurant shower. It's exactly what it sounds like. Instead of celebrating and gathering gifts for a new child, he was doing so for his new diner AllGood Cafe. Friends and family gifted furniture and knickknacks that are still at AllGood today. This funky little cafe with soul will help feed your own soul. If you're looking at their menu and don't know where to start, just go ahead and order the chicken club sandwich with crispy seasoned bacon and avocado and a side of their creamy mashed potatoes.