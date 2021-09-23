Just outside of Love Field, Heim BBQ offers one last chance to get excellent brisket or bacon burnt ends before leaving town; or on the flip side, a succulent smoky welcome home. Jet-setting or not, head over to the hearth of Heim BBQ on Tuesdays where they have hand-battered, dipped and fried corn dogs with 44 Farms meat for just $2 each. They also have $2 domestic beer. Why, you may ask, would one not get brisket? We're not saying you shouldn't. We're just saying you should also get beer and corn dogs at 1982 prices.