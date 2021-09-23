Food courts, or food halls as they're apt to be called now, are back and better than ever. There are several around DFW including Legacy Food Hall in Plano, The Exchange at AT&T Discovery District in downtown and, the most fascinating flavor trip of all, Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie. The offerings here are nothing like the Sbarro Pizzas and baked potatoes we used to find at food courts in malls, but rather a flavorful celebration in culinary diversity. The highlight reel at Asia Times Square's food court includes Beard Papa's cream-stuffed pastry pockets from Osaka, Japan, Two Hands Seoul Fresh Corn Dogs, CM Chicken's famous snow chicken and Apsara, which serves authentic Thai and Cambodian dishes.