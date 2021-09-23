The kouign amann is a love letter from the northwestern tip of France. This flaky French viennoiserie is imbued with a nefarious amount of butter, sugar and a touch of salt. There are other kouign amanns around town, but Bisous Bisous' is unique because unlike others it is rolled like a cinnamon roll — how chef Andrea Mayer discovered them in a street cart in France — as opposed to a four-corners method. Unroll the pastry instead of biting straight into it (that's too harsh for this delicate food anyway) and see how each ring offers something a little unique.