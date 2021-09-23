Let a British ex-pat tell you about the first time they ordered up sausage in this country and ended up with a big ol' mouthful of Jimmy Dean. It's probably one of the most painful transitions that come with a trans-Atlantic move; the savory, herbal comfort of your stout bangers are replaced by a dry, aggressively sweet yet strangely spicy patty. Until The Proper Baking Co. and their legit sausage rolls came along, we were still mourning this reality. Luckily, pastry chef Tina Miller has put together a brilliant menu of British standards that satisfy the homesick Brits among us and appeal to Yanks alike. Try Miller's perfectly executed takes on steak-and-ale or chicken curry pies, and make sure you add in a few miniature Victoria sponge cakes or jam dodgers. The best part? The Proper Baking Co. delivers in and around the DFW area. You'll also find them at pop-up markets and events across the area.