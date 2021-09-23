Mike's Gemini Twin in The Cedars is a swanky dive bar that's struck a perfect balance for an ideal night of drinking: it's elegant enough for a dressed-up evening out, but forgiving if you spill Champagne on yourself. We imagine it's the kind of spot where Jack Kerouac would've shot back several tequilas (after his go-to, margaritas) while talking incessantly about jazz and women. But the "gem" in "Gemini" is its bar food, a late-night snack offering in the form of a simple-but-delicious hot dog. The all-beef delicacy has mustard options and fixings such as relish and can be ordered solo or as part of a meal with two hot dogs, plus two beers, two shots, candy and dessert — a prime choice for a laid-back date night or for those who know what's good.