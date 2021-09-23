When former third baseman and Dominican native Adrian Beltre returned to Dallas for his Rangers' Hall of Fame Ceremony, he took his family to Javier's Gourmet Mexicano for dinner: a classic at a classic. Since opening in 1977, Javier's in Park Cities has become an institution. The spectacular service never fails and neither does that butter they serve with the chips. You can go with a standard like nachos, but if you're up for branching out a little, get the fillet Durango, a charbroiled tenderloin stacked with cheese and chillaca peppers covered in their special black pepper sauce.