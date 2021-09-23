The snow cones at SNO at the Dallas Farmers Market are all pretty spectacular, but when it comes to the mangonada and chamoy movement, their Chamoyada can't be beat. Eating one is an event. Freshly shaved snow is drenched in natural mango syrup (two layers; one applied halfway through so the bottom isn't just plain ol' ice), a sprinkling of Tajin, fresh mango cubes, chamoy, fresh-squeezed lime, then a spicy burnt-red Tamarindo straw stabbed through it all. Pull your hair back and roll your sleeves up for this beautiful mess.