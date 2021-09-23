If 2020 was the year of the quesabirria, Maskaras was the Dallas-area leader of the trend. With an ownership team from Guadalajara and years of birria-making experience, it was a natural fit. Quesabirrias may have saved the business; the ultra-trendy taco, which diners love to show off on Instagram, became such a runaway bestseller that Maskaras has closed early some nights and once even shut down for a short vacation to recover from demand. But there are other tacos here, too. Don't leave without trying the steak-topped Taco Maskaras or an order of tacos ahogados, fried tacos which are then "drowned" in a dusky red salsa. The way they still have their fried crispness, even under all that flavor, is a thrilling little miracle.