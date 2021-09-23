There are four basic things we hope for when calling up anyone in the repair industry: Please fix it the first time; please don't rip us off; please show up on time, in less than an 8-hour window; and please don't speak to us like we are morons even if we are. On average, we hit about 3 out of 4 on that list in the past, but Pegasus Appliance Repair promises to improve our odds. Their uniformed, certified technicians roam about North Texas in bright red, white and blue vans ready to answer your call when your freezer turns your ice cream to soup, your washer stops spinning or your oven threatens to launch you into orbit. Their award-winning technicians will be ready, uniformed, dressed in slippers to protect your floors and following guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID. Fast, reliable and backed by tons of testimonials online from satisfied customers, they're the guys we will rely on that sad, horrible day our wine fridge gives up the ghost.