{neighborhood} in the Design District is both a designer furniture store and art studio. Its modern desert vibe, soft tones and quirky decor channel the West Texas town of Marfa. All those couches and comfy chairs might make you wish this was Airbnb. Alas, you can't snuggle up with a good book on one of the Blu Dot sofas, but you can purchase art from up-and-coming independent artists; the space doubles as a studio and offers a variety of work, often local, on a rotating basis. During Black history month {neighborhood} hosted a collection from six local female artists called Tellin' Our Stories. If you're shopping for either furniture or art, or just want to be inspired by both, this is a great place to go.