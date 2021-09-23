Established in 1956 and thoroughly renovated this century, The Statler has been host to performances by the likes of Jackson 5, Frank Sinatra, Cher and so many others. The Statler was known at the time for celebrity appearances. With a mid-20th century design, The Statler has long been a hub for entertainment with a boutique hotel attached to it. Jazz performer Tony Bennett sang his heart out for the grand reopening of The Statler Ballroom in March 2018. Besides stellar performances, The Statler also rocks a bangin' variety of food and drink options at several eateries and bars. The ballroom's capacity is scalable to accommodate up to 1,600 people, which means plenty of room for you and all your friends.