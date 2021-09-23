Some of us became a more zen version of ourselves this year and picked up yoga and other healthy habits, but what really got us by was liquor. And picking our preferred brand of poison at a fancy store makes us feel more sophisticated than making a last-minute gas station run for boxed wine. That's why liquor store Biagio has become an endless source of personal happiness. The Victory Park spot has rare wines, artisanal liquors and other gems for real connoisseurs who know what really matters in life.