Before you order another record, boxset, protective sleeves or anti-static turntable mat from Jeffrey Bezos' website, consider buying your vinyl and record collecting supplies online while also supporting a local brick-and-mortar record store. During the early days of the pandemic, Good Records quickly sprang into action launching "Good Records to Go," a new website offering customers the freedom to browse their record bins online with free delivery within a 60-mile radius from the store with a $60 minimum purchase. After shoppers place an order online, the goods are delivered that evening or the following morning (as routes and schedules allow) to porch or patio just as a text with a photo of the order arrives to the customer's phone. Curbside pickup is also available, and several mail-order shipping options are offered.