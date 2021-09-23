Nail culture is going strong, and fashionable nails can make as much of a statement piece as any other adornment on your body, and, unlike your unfortunate tattoos, they're not permanent. North Texas has no shortage of nail salons, but Nailed in Oak Lawn stands out for its high customer reviews and attentive staff. The high-ceiling salon is more upscale than your standard strip mall nail spot and makes the experience more luxurious. Your hands will look like you've never worked a day in your life.