Getting a clean shave and a fresh haircut at the barber is so much more than just pulling hairs. It's a tradition — an unchanged process that goes back all the way to the ancient Egyptians. Sitting in the barber's chair typically signifies something important is on the horizon. An upcoming date? A job interview? Or even just a desire to have the finest follicles in all of Dallas?. When the step-by-step ritual of the barber is taken into consideration, there are few finer than Brass Tacks, located inside the Aldophus Hotel. Their style is timeless, their barbers knowledgeable, and they hold on to the spirit that has made going to get a straight razor shave and a line-up a rite of passage since before the pyramids were around.