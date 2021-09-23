Since last year, journalists have been tasked with delivering readers reliable, accurate information about the novel coronavirus. To do that, of course, they've needed to hear from public health experts who have a knack for explaining science in a way that everyone can understand. Enter the University of Texas at Arlington's Dr. Erin Carlson, who emerged as a guiding light during a dark time. A gifted communicator, Carlson always delivers dire prognoses with a kind, gentle bedside manner. Be sure to thank the good doctor if you ever get a chance; she's working overtime to keep North Texans safe.