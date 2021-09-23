North Texas has many stores dedicated to superhero, science-fiction, fantasy and horror collectibles, but this Addison location is dedicated to exclusive anime merchandise. Offering collectible items from programs like Naruto, Dragonball Z and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Anime Pop boasts an extensive collection of action figures, scale models, trading cards, plush items, apparel and soundtracks. Non-locals not able to make the trek to the physical location have enjoyed the shop's up-to-date online library, but dedicated Dallas fans get to experience the location's meet-ups and speciality events.