Artisan has been providing DFW with quality vapor for some time now with over 160 different e-liquids to choose from. But these days, there are even more reasons to hit up one of more than 30 local Artisan locations. The shops now carry a good selection of kratom, CBD and delta-8 THC products. If you don't know what you're looking for, one of the shop's employees can show you the ropes. They'll make sure you leave with the perfect product, but take it from us, their delta-8 tincture will send you to the moon.