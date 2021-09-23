2021 is not going to go down in history for its fashion. Then again, defying all odds (and any measure of taste) the 2000s are making a comeback. While everyone is wearing the same ripped blue jeans and little white tee, you want clothes with personality. That's what you'll find at Beatnik: quality, distinctive pieces that are breezy-cool and modern, without falling into any niche era like a TikTok clone. The overall vibe is fancy hippie, a much more original version of chain Urban Outfitters, with housewares, jewelry and other accessories.