NBA players have mastered the art of dunking so well that it's lost its shiny wonderment. Tyler Stone, a guard on the Joshua High School's Owls basketball team, brought the BOOMSHAKALAKA back to the game in a big way. The Owls faced off against the Ennis Lions at the start of the year. Stone got a fast break that left nothing between him and the net but air. So the mullet-sporting guard goes barreling down the center of the court and launches his hefty frame to the rim. He not only came down a solid dunk and two points for his team but also brought the rim and the backboard glass down with him. Someone in the crowd turned the moment into a looping video and it went viral on Twitter, being shared by sports sites like Overtime and Barstool Sports. You know a play is impressive when even the ref asks for a high five.