Our hometown team in the Overwatch league may only be 4 years old, but it established an impressive following in that time by fragging the competition to win its biggest tournament so far. The Envy Gaming team went 9-3 in the 2021 to win its first Overwatch League title in a close, pulse-pounding win against the Shanghai Dragons. The team seemed to be in a corner just a few days before the May tournament when its top Hitscan specialist Ki-hyo "Xzi" Jung had to step aside for health reasons. Going into a high pressure tournament as a perceived underdog, however, seemed to pump an extra dose of octane into the Fuel's performance. The team finished with a 4-2 tournament record against Shanghai, a $100,000 purse for winning the "May Melee" and a record win for the team's books, which is more than we can say for most of Dallas' other sports teams.