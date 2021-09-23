Yeah, we know, the idea of a staycation is less appealing when you've been staying put for a year and a half, but at least you can make a point to get out of your damn house and spend most of your time outdoors. The Arlington hotel has an infinity pool that'll make you feel like swimming for infinity. The modern, upscale bed and breakfast is not your grandma's inn; the sleek, modern building is a design marvel, which is reason enough to rent a room and check out Arlington's entertainment district. The hotel's pool, however, is the indisputable star, with stunning views, a cabana and pool bar.