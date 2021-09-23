The 2020 Summer Olympics may have started a year late because of the pandemic, but that just gave our teams more time to prepare. The Olympics added a new 3X3 basketball event to the games, and Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray was one of the four athletes on Team USA who took home the gold, with an impressive 6-1 tournament record. The new basketball event is an extremely abridged version of the traditional basketball bout since games only last 10 minutes or until one team reaches a score of 21. The U.S. team led the entire time in the final game against the Russian Olympic Committee, and Gray did a stellar job boxing out the competition's open players to force rebounds that helped put them over the top. The win not only makes her an Olympic champion from our neck of the woods. She's also on the team that won the first medal in her event in Olympic history.