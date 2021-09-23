Few athletes put up more for their fans' entertainment than professional wrestlers. They hurl their bodies on stacks of folding chairs, get entangled in barbed wire and take the occasional garbage can lid to the face just for the crowd's amusement. Local pro-wrestling took a very hard hit when the pandemic prevented crowds from forming around the squared circle, but the fighters at SOAR Championship Wrestling did everything they could to keep the coronavirus from permanently pinning them to the mat. The outfit found new venues that could house small capacities with proper social distancing and worked with its wrestlers to allow them to safely square off in the ring as the vaccinations and new infection totals rolled out over the summer. The wrestling company showed patience and determination in keeping their show going. and that's even more impressive when you realize they did it without applying for federal stimulus funding or small business grants. Getting slammed in the back with a folding table is an effective way to learn how to stay on your feet when times are tough.