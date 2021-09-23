Some 20 minutes from downtown Dallas and 10 miles southwest of the city, Cedar Hill State Park unfurls across more than 1,800 acres of nature. Cedar Hill's been open since 1991, and it's a popular camping destination for those Dallas residents who don't want to venture too far from home. With campsites dotting the park, you can go for a dip in the lake, fish for crappie or catfish, or explore the DORBA trail by foot or on off-road bicycle. Luckier still, the park's restrooms are equipped with hot showers, and if you're rolling down there in an RV, there are plenty of spots to hook up to the electricity or sewerage.