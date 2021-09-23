The name is a bit misleading, as Cousins Paintball Dallas is actually located in Forney, but it's only about 20 minutes east of downtown Dallas. Dallas or not, Cousins is the place to go if you and your pals are looking for somewhere to hammer the heck out of each other with little, painful, paint-filled balls. The property stretches across 300 acres of what Cousins describes as "awesome terrain," chock full of good hiding spots from which to ambush your buddy and light him up. Cousins offers open play Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., but you can also book private sessions any day of the week.