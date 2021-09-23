Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us

Best Place to Play Paintball

Cousins Paintball Dallas

The name is a bit misleading, as Cousins Paintball Dallas is actually located in Forney, but it's only about 20 minutes east of downtown Dallas. Dallas or not, Cousins is the place to go if you and your pals are looking for somewhere to hammer the heck out of each other with little, painful, paint-filled balls. The property stretches across 300 acres of what Cousins describes as "awesome terrain," chock full of good hiding spots from which to ambush your buddy and light him up. Cousins offers open play Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., but you can also book private sessions any day of the week.

Best Place to Camp

Cedar Hill State Park

Best Place to Camp
Larry D. Moore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Some 20 minutes from downtown Dallas and 10 miles southwest of the city, Cedar Hill State Park unfurls across more than 1,800 acres of nature. Cedar Hill's been open since 1991, and it's a popular camping destination for those Dallas residents who don't want to venture too far from home. With campsites dotting the park, you can go for a dip in the lake, fish for crappie or catfish, or explore the DORBA trail by foot or on off-road bicycle. Luckier still, the park's restrooms are equipped with hot showers, and if you're rolling down there in an RV, there are plenty of spots to hook up to the electricity or sewerage.

Best Track Star

Sha'Carri Richardson

Best Track Star
Courtesy of Beats By Dre

This woman is fierce, and she's done Texas damn proud. In June, Dallas native Sha'Carri Richardson became known as the fastest woman in America when she sprinted the 100-meter dash during the Olympic trials and dominated the competition. But the athlete's dream of participating in the Tokyo Olympic races all but went up in flames after she tested positive for marijuana. Still, Richardson's story sparked a national conversation about athletes and cannabis use, and as an open bisexual, she's become an LGBTQ+ hero. With a Nike sponsorship and a Beats by Dre commercial under her belt, Richardson isn't slowing down any time soon.

Best Martial Arts Studio

Marcelo Garcia Jiu-Jitsu of Dallas

Owner Rob Ables instructs all ages and experience levels in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a martial art based on grappling in ground fighting. Marcelo Garcia is a retired martial artist and considered to be one of the best grapplers in the world. Some students who train under him, like Ables, go on to open gyms and teach his techniques. World class local martial artists like Chelsah' Lyons and celebrity practitioners like the late Anthony Bourdain have rolled at the Dallas gym. Without strikes, students can spar at various degrees of intensity without the risk of serious injury. Just don't forget to tap out.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation