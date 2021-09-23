As much as we love to get a drink at a pool bar, swim-up or otherwise, there is a time and place for a family swim at a public pool with $3 admission and a good old-fashioned concession stand slinging nothing harder than sugary soft drinks. Unlike so many other options, the toddler pool is more than a shallow pool the size of a billiards table and the temperature of urine — it's spacious, cool and even has a slide and water-spraying playground. And for adults and big kids, there are two bigger (not Hurricane Harbor big, but c'mon, it's only $3) water slides, a lap pool, diving board, water basketball and a climbing wall where you can find out just how strong your fingers are right before splashing into the deep end. Plenty of shade and lounge chairs and spacious changing areas make it even more relaxing.