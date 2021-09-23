We're still feeling the sting from Dirk Nowitzki's retirement two years ago, and a move at the Maverick's head coaching position is the closest the team has come for filling the gap. Jason Kidd made his second return to the Mavericks, this time as the team's head coach. Kidd's history with Dallas goes back to the start of his NBA career when the Mavericks used their second draft pick to bring him to the team in 1994. He left for Phoenix and then New Jersey before returning to Dallas in 2011. The move cost the Mavericks a little bit more money, but it was worth it since Kidd helped bring the team through legendary competition, like the LA Lakers' Kobe Bryant and the Miami Heat's power duo of LeBron James and Dwayne Wade, to its first Finals win. Having a coach who knows how to power through walls of seasoned opponents and lead hot, top talent like Luka Doni down the court could lead to that elusive second NBA Finals trophy.