Flagpole Hill has seen a lot of sunsets since it was established in 1929. The 107-acre park is an outdoors paradise with trails, an inclusive playground (meaning it's equipped to accommodate wheelchairs, for example) and a large pavilion with picnic tables and grills. But most impressive is the park's view of White Rock Lake. Pro tip: if you climb up the stone steps to the platform that holds the flagpole area, you'll catch a view of the sunset between the trees that'll remind you of everything you love about living on your home planet.