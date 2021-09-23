As long as the weather allows, Cedar Ridge Preserve opens its gates Tuesday through Sunday from 6:30 a.m. until sundown. You can walk, jog or sprint your way up and down the winding trails carving their way across this slice of nature. Less than a half hour from downtown Dallas, and with nine miles of trails, Cedar Ridge unravels across some 600 acres. Some of the trails are more challenging than others, but Cedar Ridge has options for both beginning runners and experienced trail trekkers. Better still, the views aren't too shabby; you can spot all sorts of wild mammals, birds and reptilian friends native to North Texas as you sweat out your stress.