Best Arcade Bar

Playas gonna play. Pabst Blue Ribbons and a pocket full of quarters. Just like old times. Barcadia has good grub, such as massive fried cheese sticks and burgers, but there are also salads and lighter dishes. The beer selection has the standards, and several local brews on draft, which is bonus play. The game lineup includes old school retro favorites like Ms Pac-Man, Galaga and Donkey Kong, plus Skee-Ball, if that's how you roll. Wednesdays are free play all day, and their everyday happy-hour specials might be the best deal there is along this busy strip of restaurants and bars.