Best City Council Commission

In a party-loving city such as Dallas, there is hardly a shortage of great DJs keeping the nightlife lit. Ursa Minor stands out as one of the city's most popular party leaders, known for "playing to the Black girl in the room." Ursa's turntable skills are in high demand from clients such as Netflix and at events such as SXSW. But you can find her setting the tone all over town, whether it's a Sadie Hawkins dance at Charlie's Star Lounge, a pride event or the free PNC Patio Sessions at the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

During the pandemic, the DJ started a successful side business as a cookie maker with brand The Butter Fairy, but her beats will always be the way to our hearts.