Best City Council Commission

Over the years, Dallas residents haven't been too sure where to take their environmental issues. Now, there's a body at City Hall meant to ensure Dallas is implementing its Climate Action Plan and that residents' opinions are being heard. The commission is chaired by Kathryn Bazan, a local environmentalist and former employee of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The local commission has already seen some of its work come to fruition since the first meeting this year as Dallas rolled out new regulations for cement batch plants in the city. Members are also working to help draft restrictions on another big polluter, gas-powered lawn equipment. Under the commission's watch, the city may get a little greener.