Best Museum

It's times like these, when there's talk of teaching "opposing perspectives" of the Holocaust, that it's so essential to visit museums like this one. Those who spend time at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will learn the true story behind one of history's darkest hours, as well as about human and civil rights on a national and global scale. The museum has the mission of combating indifference, prejudice and hatred, and it underscores the strength and resilience of those faced with the unthinkable. With both permanent and special exhibitions, the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is a valuable Big D cultural institution.