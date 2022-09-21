Best Trailblazer

It's been a tough time for many in Texas, with a conservative-majority Legislature penning legislation targeting LGBTQ+ rights. But the state Capitol may soon gain its first openly gay Black lawmaker living with HIV in Dallas Democrat Venton Jones, who's running for House District 100. Community advocate Jones is endorsed by the Victory Fund, a pro-LGBTQ+ political action committee. He's long worked toward ending the HIV epidemic and is an advocate for public education, fixing the power grid and civil rights. Jones, who was born and raised in HD 100, is also a licensed Realtor and serves as CEO of the Southern Black Policy and Advocacy Network.