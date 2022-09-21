A bubble tea brand hailing from Taiwan, OneZo now serves its award-winning tea in Carrollton. OneZo isn't your ordinary bubble tea shop, though. The brand is the first in the world to make all of its boba fresh in-store. OneZo's boba pearls encompass flavors ranging from your typical honey boba to the more unusual black sesame boba. Whether you try a mango smoothie or the flaming tiramisu milk tea, the boba pearls are the star of the show. Don't be afraid to wander outside your typical boba order here; that's exactly what the menu was made for.