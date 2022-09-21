Best Bicycle Shop

We hope one day Dallas will have far more bicycle shops to choose from. Maybe that will come when we actually get connected trails or proper infrastructure. For now, we celebrate people who have chosen to devote their small businesses to bicycles. And it's even better when there's actually a welcoming attitude from the staff, whether you come in shoulder-to-thigh in spandex or you've never been on a bike before. Red Star Bicycles has that. On a recent stop at the store off the Santa Fe Trail, the owner patiently guided us through a little bicycle glitch; and the bill didn't break the bank. Going here for your bike needs feels like getting friendly help from a neighbor.