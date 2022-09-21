Best Cryotherapy

Few things are as particular to the human race as the willingness to participate in unthinkably weird, counterintuitive things for the sake of wellness, like stepping into a sub-zero chamber for a few minutes to treat a variety of ailments, from asthma to inflammation and chronic body pain. Cry-o indeed. But just as we can withstand the music of Maroon 5, our bodies adapt to the cold through the cryotherapy sessions. Glo Spa also has tanning beds and warm saunas, so you can practically pasteurize yourself by going from extreme cold to high heat or vice versa. Glo Sun Spa has more of a luxury spa ambiance than a standard tanning salon, with fancy robes, minimalist decor and a friendly staff.