Best Dance Studio

Let's face it: Most kids are in dance class to fulfill a very specific dream that involves wearing a tutu, twirling a bit and tapping. We're not all going to the Bolshoi, you know? That's why we love AD Dance: if you're a ballet prodigy, you're definitely in good hands here, but if your kiddo is content with the experience, this high-quality, low-pressure and inexpensive studio in the heart of East Dallas is a sure bet. The instructors have impressive resumes; there are plenty of options for all ages, skill levels and interests (including hip hop and jazz); and owner Amanda Dalton takes dance seriously but also seems like someone you would have borrowed a Cure sweatshirt from in high school. Another major plus to this sweet little studio? The recitals are blissfully simple: no all-day affairs or zillion-dollar portrait packages required.