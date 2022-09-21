Makeup artist Denice Robles opened Lust In Beauté Studio during the onset of the pandemic, but that didn't stop Dallas from booking her solid. Robles' kind demeanor, professionalism and exquisite artistry keep her on everyone's glam squad. Once you sit in her chair and let her work her magic, your confidence will skyrocket, and you'll see your natural beauty enhanced. She is unparalleled when it comes to a natural glam or a sultry smoky eye. Since the studio's opening, Robles has expanded her team to include three additional make-up artists and a hairstylist. You'll be guaranteed a long-lasting makeup application with a pristine complexion and sultry allure. Private one-on-one and advanced makeup courses are available for those who want to elevate their own application skillset.