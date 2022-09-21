Best Jeweler

"The Bling Queen" is back. Many will remember Seema Patel from her days at Garland's Sam's Fine Jewelry where shoppers turned into family. It was there DFW proclaimed Patel "The Bling Queen." After a move to Austin, where she dazzled shoppers at M Robinson Jewelers, the queen did what DFW had been waiting years for: She opened up her own shop. Lucky for Dallasites, that meant a return home. The ribbon was cut for Frisco's Seema Jewelry & Co in May. With her exquisite style and eye for quality, Patel is able to create timeless classics that will become heirlooms. Patel also stays ahead of trends. From a double halo diamond ring to Marked by Seema permanent bracelets, Patel will assure your next jewelry investment is a showstopper.