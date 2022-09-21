Best Locksmith

The term "A-1" has been sullied by an inferior, oily and completely unnecessary steak sauce. A-1 Locksmith Security & Safes is taking back the name with its superior, prompt and efficient service. Pretty much all of the A-1 locations across DFW get at least a four-star average rating on all of the usual anonymous business judgment websites, but the Addison/Carrollton location on Midway Road seems to get higher marks. The locksmiths can do everything from a simple car lock to high-tech safes and security systems. The shop has a knowledgeable and friendly staff of lock breakers and safe installers to help you in your time of need, and they show up on time.