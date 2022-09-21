Support Us

Best Online Pharmacy

Cost Plus Drugs

America is one of the few industrialized, first-world nations that doesn't have price control measures to prevent pharmaceutical companies from gouging customers in their time of need. Dallas Mavericks owner and entrepreneur Mark Cuban is using a portion of his billions to disrupt the industry's "pay us or suffer" business strategy with Cost Plus Drugs. It's an online pharmacy that offers deep discounts on drugs with some of the biggest markups in the hopes that will bring the price down by increasing the competition. It's not perfect. It's not available in all the states yet. It forces independent pharmacies to compete in an already unfair system. But at least there's one billionaire in the world who's willing to spend his money on something that helps disrupt an unsustainable system.

Best Pet Store

Pet Supplies Plus

So, you've done the right thing and gone to Operation Kindness or the Dallas animal shelter to adopt a dog or cat. Good on you, friend. No true animal lover wants to support puppy and kitten mills, especially when so many animals are looking for homes, and especially now when many pets adopted during the pandemic are now finding themselves in shelters. You've picked the right place to acquire your new best friend, now you need a place to keep Rover or Whiskers happy, healthy and fed. Pet Supplies Plus has several locations around DFW, and we've tried a few. What they share in common is a gigantic selection of foods, toys, crates, cat trees and virtually everything else you'll need to keep your animal healthy. The knowledgeable, friendly staff can offer you guidance for proper nutrition, and the stores offer a wide variety of brands, from Purina to high-end products from Merrick, Mittens, Redford and Blue Buffalo. (You don't really want to stint your adopted orphan on food, do you?) Some stores also offer preventative veterinary care and self-service dog washes.

Best Women's Clothing Store

By Elia De León

Courtesy of Elia De Leon

Fast fashion is so last year. Seriously, don't you dare press "add to cart." Especially when Dallas is stacked with designers, stylists and boutiques that will leave you runway-ready. At By Elia De León, you get a one-stop shop. The boutique is well stocked with one-of-a-kind sustainable designs and upcycled vintage pieces. Elevate your wardrobe with a chic Harley Davidson corset, boho halter, classic 1970s maxi or an edgy blazer. If you have a specific concept in mind, commission the designer to bring it to life. The possibilities are endless at By Elia De León.

Best Place to Buy a Musical Instrument

Sam Ash

You may walk in and say "just looking" then walk out with a candy-apple-red five-piece drum kit, or at least a used tumbadora that needs a good home. Sam Ash is a music tinkerer's field day. There's a good variety of new and used equipment, including orchestral instruments, and a low-key but attentive and smart staff to guide you to your new rockstar life. With such a big store, there's always have a lot of inventory in stock. 

Best Tailor

Harry's Tailor Shop

It's happened to everyone: You bust the backdoor out of your jeans or get a nasty rip on the sleeve of your jacket. Such is the risk of walking around in the world each day, and if you're anything like us, you probably aren't an ace tailor capable of stitching it back together like new. That's where folks like Harry Papas come in. Located in North Dallas, the aptly named Harry's Tailor Shop has gained a stellar reputation for salvaging the clothes you thought you'd utterly ruined. Papas has been tailoring away for decades, having opened his first shop in 1985. Harry's is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Best Vinyl Store

Forever Young

Courtesy of Forever Young

The giant jukebox-shaped arch over the door at Forever Young makes a great photo backdrop, but if you're scouting for a setting with vinyl records as props for your latest TikTok video, go embarrass yourself elsewhere. Forever Young is a destination for true-blue lovers of music, in all mediums and all ages. Filled with troves of CDS, vinyl and cassettes, the massive store has a room dedicated to rare records. There's an unmatched assortment of memorabilia, such as vintage Beatles masks and velvet Elvis paintings, and new posters that are perfectly priced for broke teenagers. If you're looking for a Sir Mix-a-Lot T-shirt (because why wouldn't you be?) and to grow your album collection, this must be the place.

Best Plant Bar

Jade and Clover

Hannah Ridings

Fake plants have long been on home decorators' don't-even-think-about-it list, though that's changing somewhat as the quality of imitation plants has improved in recent years. How can you tell a good fake plant? If it's called "faux" and costs way more than you expected, then it's probably acceptable, but why take the chance? The good people at the gift and plant shop Jade and Clover in Deep Ellum can help you select and design planters with live house plants and succulents in almost any size at affordable prices. The store's "plant bar" provides the green stuff, containers, colorful sand to dress up your plant's home and plenty of guidance to help those with a black thumb keep their carbon dioxide-devouring little buddies alive. If any of your existing potted plants start looking a little peaked, Jade and Clover can also help you find a new pot and offer guidance on keep things blooming.

Best Place to Buy a Skateboard

The Point Skate Shop

Patrick Williams

Dallas isn't exactly the most skateboard-friendly city, as you can probably tell while walking downtown and spotting all the handrails with anti-grind guards on them. But it is still a city with plenty of skateboarders, and if you're one of them, The Point Skate Shop is your best bet for getting new gear. Situated in Deep Ellum, The Point has decks, trucks, wheels, bearings and every other skateboard component you could dream up. It also has skateboard brand clothing and shoes, and the folks there offer beginners lessons at a reasonable price.

Best Place to Buy a Suit

The Man's Shop by Wally Hardin

If you're looking for a new suit and dread going to the mall because of pushy salespeople, terrible parking and the dread of aimless shopping, look no further than The Man's Shop by Wally Hardin. Located in downtown Arlington, the men's clothing store is stocked with just the right number of suits, shirts and sportswear items to not overwhelm customers. The Man's Shop also exudes old-school clothier vibes, as it's the kind of place where your stylist knows your name, your wife's name and maybe even your measurements. You may pay a little extra for a bespoke suit, but most likely it's gonna last you for 10 years. Also, the shop's Instagram videos are informative and relaxing. Ask for Austin or Wally for the "new you."

Best Salon

House of Dear

Cutting the bun is never easy, especially when your parents used haircuts as punishment for bad grades, and your 10-year-old self had to hear about your stylist's dating problems. The good news is, you're an adult now and get to decide how often you cut your hair, bad behavior or not. So keep your locks trim and looking healthy while taking off 10 years of late nights and split ends at House of Dear. Once known as Dear Clark, House of Dear is cool, hip and luxurious. They are known for being curly hair specialists, and every stylist in the joint is top-shelf. The studio also offers a great selection of in-house products to turn your 1981 Bob Ross into a 2022 Harry Styles.

