Best Themed Pop-Up Shop

Through its past four seasons, cultural juggernaut Stranger Things managed to get Gen Zers with attention spans the length of a TikTok video to sit through entire episodes. The '80s-throwback horror-mystery hit from Netflix has given us memes — "She's our friend and she's crazy" or "Chrissy, wake up" — and taught kids about icons such as Winona Ryder and Kate Bush. And just like the teens in the show, fans got to gather at the mall this May, when Grapevine was one of a handful of cities worldwide to get a Stranger Things pop-up store. Its run was so successful it's been extended through October. The Grapevine Mall shop, which is free to visit, includes hundreds of collectibles, such as Hawkins High clothing, memorabilia including toys and backpacks, Hellfire Club T-shirts, and even 1980s candy brands. It also has photo ops. You can pose with a demogorgon and tag your ex.