Best Traditional Japanese Tattoo Artist

If you're in the market for a new traditional Japanese tattoo, look no further than Dallas' own Carl Hallowell. For decades, Hallowell, who works under the honorific title "Horisho," has perfected his craft. His laser-like attention to detail, use of vibrant colors and flawless line work truly set him apart as one of Texas' great tattoo artists. Hallowell is also a skilled listener and communicator, helping to create the exact design that his customers envision. Whether you're investing in a jaw-dropping backpiece or a timeless half-sleeve, Hallowell has you covered. Horisho is a true master of the art of tattooing.