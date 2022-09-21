Best High School National Championship Run

The high schools around these parts are teeming with talent in football, baseball, basketball and ... esports? Believe it. In fact, North Texas can boast of its very own national champion. Hebron High School's esports squad dropped its second matchup in the High School Esports League's national Valorant tournament to Brooklyn Tech, falling into the loser's bracket. But they battled all the way back to the finals where they would face, you guessed it, Brooklyn Tech. There, Hebron pulled off a come-from-behind victory to bring home the trophy. As one of the young team members stated, "Esports is actually the future." For Hebron, it appears the future is now.