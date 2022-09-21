Best Rising Star, Tennis Edition

Of course, you've heard of Wimbledon. Even tennis lunkheads know about the storied tournament held in London every year. A list of past women's champions is a who's who of greats, including Serena and Venus Williams, Steffi Graf and Martina Navratilova. But what about future champions? One to keep an eye on is North Texas phenom Liv Hovde. Competing in the junior ranks, the 16-year-old McKinney native won the 2022 girls' singles title with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Hungary's Luca Udvardy in the finals at Wimbledon. Best to get on the bandwagon now.