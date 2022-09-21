Best Spot for a Picnic

One thing the pandemic reminded us is that dining outside can be just as valuable as the nourishment you're eating. Even better is doing so while on green grass under the shade of a tree, looking out onto a bit of water with the Dallas skyline in the background. That's the scene when having a picnic at Reverchon Park, the absolute best spot to enjoy a meal al fresco. It's Dallas' premier urban park, where there's plenty of shaded grass and it's easy to grab food from Malibu Poke not far away. Get the sauce on the side, park at the rec center if you're driving and walk to a shaded spot to sit down, take a beat from the day and enjoy.