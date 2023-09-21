Best Burlesque Show

Queer icon Jo Sappho has been keeping Barb's Burlesque absolutely bumping the third Wednesday of every month, producing an evening of gender-bending acts, drag kings and queens, special guest performers and a healthy dose of comedy for packed houses at the beloved Oak Cliff dive known as Barbara's Pavillion, a true LGBTQ+ gem. You might be wooed by some of the hottest burlesque performers around, such as Mina Montenegro, Vivienne Vermuth and Sodi Moore, or even catch a glimpse of the rugged pistol-packing cowboy, the notorious naked hot dog vendor or any one of the personas Sappho sports that totally blow the doors off traditional burlesque and keep it sexy, fun and did we say queer?