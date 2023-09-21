Best Buzzworthy Fest

OK, we admit that it took us far too long to realize that Shaquille "Shaq" O'Neal, NBA titan-turned-actor extraordinaire, lives in Carrollton. But boy are we glad. The inimitable celeb is now bringing his love for bass-heavy music to North Texas audiences via his much-buzzed-about namesake music festival. This September, Shaq's Bass All-Stars boasted top-tier acts such as Alison Wonderland, DJ Diesel (Shaq's music persona), Kai Wachi, Sullivan King and Crankdat. Next time you see Shaq, be sure to tell him that we're grateful he's bringing such baller bass gods to Texas.