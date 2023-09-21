Best Comeback

Oh, Longhorn Ballroom: How we missed thee. The irreplaceable Dallas music venue recently came back with a bang after Edwin Cabaniss, who's also behind The Kessler, bought it in 2021. The Longhorn's much-anticipated renovation was well worth the wait, as it now serves as a mini-music museum where concertgoers can take in history while sipping a beer. Over the years, the Longhorn has been visited by country-music gods like Willie Nelson, Emmylou Haris, Merle Haggard and Asleep at the Wheel. Here's to a bright future, Longhorn.