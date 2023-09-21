Best Comedian

Maybe you just broke up with your long-term boyfriend, or maybe you are just one more heinously unfunny prompt on Hinge away from a brain aneurysm. Dating is exhausting, and if you feel the ick toward one more man you thought you might have had feelings for, you may become celibate for life. So, it's not a crime that you just want to hook up with a man who isn't going to hit you up to ask how you think the first date went. What you need is a trip to Barley House, the best bar in Dallas to find current and former frat guys. The guys here won't even ask you what your name is, and that's just fine. Grab a pitcher of beer, do some shots and let loose with Logan, Kyle or ... Todd. He'll take you back to his beige unfurnished apartment, you'll have a good time, and you'll never have to hear him tell you about how he could have been a professional athlete if it wasn't for that one injury in high school.