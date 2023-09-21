Best Cocktail Vessel

This vibrant Deep Ellum hotspot is all about the vibes — good ones, that is. Since its opening in 2021, Neon Kitten's Asian-inspired small bites have already made near-permanent indents in our terminally famished hearts. But the lounge's memorable craft cocktails are the true stars of the show. Sip on the Osaka in a Hello Kitty-shaped glass, the Hiroshima in a Yoda vessel or the Kobe in a container that resembles a handstanding pink pig. It's just about all the deliciousness one can handle served in super adorable cups.